The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Kernel in an opens records lawsuit from the University of Kentucky, upholding the ruling in the Court of Appeals and ending a five year legal battle.
"We too find that the University failed to comply with its obligations under the ORA [Open Records Act] and that the trial court clearly erred in finding the entire investigative file exempt from disclosure," reads the affirming opinion from Supreme Court Justice Lisabeth Hughes.
Kentucky's Supreme Court heard oral arguments from the Kernel and UK in October of last fall. Now, the issue will return to trial court for the dispensation of the records. UK must sort the entirety of the records, releasing the non-exempt files to the Kernel and providing justification under state privacy law for each record that it withholds.
UK sued the Kernel following an open records request filed by student journalists in 2016. The records in question and at the heart of the legal proceedings were related to sexual assault allegations against then-professor James Harwood.
UK declined to turn over the records, citing FERPA, and sought judicial review.
"The FERPA “education record” exclusion was clearly not intended as an “invisibility cloak” that can be used to shield any document that involves or is associated in some way with a student, the approach taken by the University in this case," the Supreme Court opinion said.
Fayette County Circuit Court initially ruled in favor of the university, but Kentucky's Court of Appeals found that UK failed its obligations under records and failed to justify the records' exemption from open records.
In its analysis, the Supreme Court opinion said that the crux of the issue was whether the entire file related to the Harwood investigation was exempt or not, as the file contained hundreds of pages of information.
"The University treated the Harwood Investigative File as if it were one giant record, unable to be separated or compartmentalized when in fact the investigative file is a 470-page collection of various types of records. Grouping all the documents together as one record to avoid production is patently unacceptable under the ORA," the opinion said.
During the October hearing, UK’s lawyers focused on student privacy concerns, especially the identity of the students involved and potential damage to their well-being if their names were to be released.
This point was refuted by the justices and the Kernel's representation, who acknowledged that the identities of the students were already known to the Kernel and had not been published in five years' worth of articles.
The Kernel’s lawyer Tom Miller focused on precedents set in open records disputes, suggesting that privacy concerns could be solved by the redaction of the information rather than a complete denial.
The Supreme Court opinion ultimately said that though the university may find the Kernel's request "burdensome and intrusive", it was not up to the university to decide to disclose the records.
"Those decisions are ultimately for the courts within the parameters of the ORA, and to facilitate those decisions the University must first fulfill its obligations to the public under the statute and this Court’s ORA precedent," reads the opinion's conclusion.
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said, "While we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision today, we are confident that we will be able to make our case to the Circuit Court about what records must remain private to protect the privacy rights of our students."