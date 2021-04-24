Kentucky volleyball made history Saturday night, claiming their first national title in four sets against no. 4 Texas.
UK beat the Longhorns in four sets, dropping the first 25-20 and never looking back. Though the third set was back and forth and Kentucky trailed for much of the fourth, UK won three in a row 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22 to take home the title.
"I just felt like we stayed the course and we talked before the match, we don't know how it's gonna start, but I know one thing - you're gonna fight to the bitter end," head coach Craig Skinner said in a post-game press conference.
The end, of course, was not bitter, and Skinner said it validated what the program has been talking about for years.
"The skill that this team has is super underrated, and that's the reason why in March, we said look, one of the advantages we will have, we had a lot of skill. A lot of people that can play the whole game... I don't think we have a weakness, and you know it's hard for me to spout that off before the season's over, but if someone wants to tell me a weakness I'd love to hear it," Skinner said.
That kind of confidence was earned by Kentucky, but it's something outside hitter Alli Stumler said they carried with them throughout the tournament. Saturday morning, she passed Skinner in the hallway and asked him if he was ready to 'win a natty.' He said 'of course.'
"The moment we woke up it was, 'we're gonna win this thing." I think the moment we stepped in Omaha and off the plane, it was, we're gonna win this thing, and there was never a doubt that any team was better than us, that could play harder than us, have more grit, determination, we just knew that we had it."
Kentucky was anchored by senior Madison Lilley and freshman Madi Skinner in crucial points, but Texas cost themselves opportunities with unforced errors like a net serve at the close of the third set.
But hustle and effort is what got Kentucky to the title. As they neared the end of the match, UK cut down on unforced errors and made the extra lunge or dive to keep plays alive.
"Obviously we have to score points, but we had to frustrate Texas when we kept balls off the floor like we did," Skinner said. "...offense wins, defense keeps you in it and it gives you a chance at the end."
Kentucky held Texas to a .333 hitting percentage, while Stumler surpassed her previous season high in kills with 26, including the kill that won the game point.
Texas head coach Jerritt Elliot congratulated head coach Craig Skinner and the Kentucky team in his post-game press conference.
“They played phenomenal tonight. And we just could not get them out of system. We could not get any kind of points point runs, and they were just so efficient, you know, no matter how hard we were serving,” Elliot said. He pointed to his team’s passing as an area they struggled in keeping up with Kentucky.
The national title is the crown jewel of what was already a historic season for Kentucky, as they claimed their fourth SEC championship in a row and advanced to the Final Four for the first time.
Stumler said the team's word for the year was legacy, which they certainly have left.
"it just doesn't feel real yet that we just, we're the number one team in the country right now, you know? We're the national champions," Stumler said.
Kentucky's first national title is also the first won by a team from the SEC.
Three Kentucky players - Madison Lilley, Avery Skinner and Alli Stumler - were named to the all-tournament team. Lilley was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2020 NCAA volleyball championship, in addition to her SEC and AVCA Player of the Year honors.
Lilley recorded 53 assists, 19 digs and three blocks in the title game.