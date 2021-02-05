For the third year in a row, the Kentucky Kernel has taken home the top honor for collegiate papers in the state of Kentucky - the General Excellence award presented by the Kentucky Press Association.
"These awards show a standard of excellence the Kernel hits every year as well as an incredible dedication to the community it serves," said Rick Childress, Kernel editor-in-chief 2019 - 2020.
The Kernel competes against other student publications in categories put forth by KPA. The awards are judged on an annual basis, with submissions from the previous year.
Individual Kernelites also racked up awards, with the Kernel garnering 17 first place finishes in sports, news and photography categories.
Kernel staffers swept seven categories: best sports columnist, best sports page, best feature picture, best picture essay, best use of social/multi-media, best business and best investigative story.
"I know the staff last year was working hard to serve campus even before the pandemic and I was proud to see them double down when crisis struck," Childress said. "And as an alum, I’ve loved watching this year’s crew not only provide useful information to a community that needs it, but also strive to learn more and keep their leaders accountable in such a challenging environment."
Student media adviser Ryan Craig won several awards of his own, including the Jon Fleischaker Freedom of Information award in the weekly publication division.
Kernel editor-in-chief Natalie Parks won the Fleischaker award for student publications and was named Kentucky student journalist of the year.
"I'm very proud of the effort and dedication of the Kentucky Kernel's staff," Craig said. "This is the third straight year where they proved what I've already known, that they are the best collegiate newsroom in Kentucky and, honestly, I feel, one of the best newsrooms in the entire country."
Kernel staffers have picked up multiple other honors throughout collegiate awards season, the most recent a top-20 finish by 2020 graduate Arden Barnes in the Hearst multimedia narrative competition.
Full list of KPA awards:
Breaking news
1st place - Natalie Parks
3rd place - Emily Laytham
General news
3rd place - Bailey Vandiver
Feature story
2nd place - Natalie Parks
Columnist
3rd place - Brianna Stanley
Sports columnist
1st place - Braden Ramsey
2nd place - Mohammad Ahmad
3rd place - Erika Bonner
Sports story
1st place - Mohammad Ahmad
2nd place - Braden Ramsey
Enterprise/analytical story
1st place - Sydney Momeyer
Investigative story
1st place - Natalie Parks
2nd place - Natalie Parks
3rd place - Bailey Vandiver and Arden Barnes
On-going coverage
1st and 2nd place - Kentucky Kernel
Business/agribusiness
1st place - Callie Justice
2nd place - Emily Laytham
3rd place - Natalie Parks
Use of social media/multi-media
1st place - Natalie Parks
2nd place - Natalie Parks
3rd place - Sarah Michels
Graphic
1st place - Arden Barnes
Special section
2nd place - Kentucky Kernel
Video
1st place - Rick Childress
Breaking news picture
2nd place - Michael Clubb
General news picture
1st place - Natalie Parks
2nd place - Jordan Prather
Feature picture
1st place - Michael Clubb
2nd place - Arden Barnes
3rd place - Michael Clubb
Sports picture
1st place - Michael Clubb
2nd place - Jordan Prather
Picture essay
1st place - Arden Barnes
2nd place - Arden Barnes
3rd place - Michael Clubb
Sports photo essay
1st place - Jordan Prather, Michael Clubb, Victoria Rodgers
2nd place - Jordan Prather and Michael Clubb
Editorial page
1st place - Kentucky Kernel
Front page
Kentucky Kernel
Sports page
1st place - Haley Robey
2nd place - Haley Robey
3rd place - Kendall Boron
Best headline writer
1st place - Natalie Parks
2nd place - Kentucky Kernel
Certificate of merit - Best editorial writer, best editorial page