The Kentucky Kernel won a Pacemaker, one of the highest honors a college newspaper can earn, this weekend in Washington, D.C.
The Kernel picked up several other awards at the Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association convention this weekend.
ACP announced 46 Pacemaker finalists in September, then announced 19 winners at the Nov. 2 awards ceremony. According to an ACP press release, 160 student newspapers entered the competition.
The award recognizes the work the Kernel did in the 2018-19 school year. The Kernel last won a Pacemaker in 2016.
“Hearing our name called as a Pacemaker winner was so exciting,” said Bailey Vandiver, who served as editor-in-chief for the 2018-19 school year. “While winning awards is not our primary goal as student journalists, it’s always great to get this kind of recognition because it means we’re doing the kind of really good journalism that we aim to do.”
The Pacemaker is awarded based on five print editions from last year. The Kernel’s submission included our 2018 back-to-school paper and our special edition about suicide on campus, among others.
“I think it goes to show what we’ve already known: That we have one of the best collegiate newsrooms in the country, and we continue to try to strive for excellence each and every day,” said Ryan Craig, one of the Kernel’s advisers.
“Winning this Pacemaker further legitimizes the Kernel’s role as our campus watchdog and voice,” said current editor-in-chief Rick Childress. “We’re working hard to bring home another one next year.”
The Kernel won additional group and individual awards from ACP and CMA throughout the weekend. The full list of awards is below.
College Media Association Pinnacle Awards
- Honorable Mention in Best Editorial Illustration: Samuel Meyers
- Third Place in Best Magazine Entertainment Page/Spread: Jillian Jones, KRNL Spring 2019
- Third Place in Best Newspaper Photo Page/Spread: Arden Barnes
- Second Place in Best Yearbook Division Page/Spread: Autumn Hassell, Year in Photos 2018-19
- Honorable Mention in Best Multimedia Feature Story: Sarah Ladd and Arden Barnes
- Honorable Mention in Viral Video: Sarah Ladd
- Third Place in Best General News Photo: Arden Barnes
- First Place in Best Photo Package: Arden Barnes
- Third Place in Best Portrait: Michael Clubb
- Second Place in Best Sports News Photo: Jordan Prather
- Third Place in Best Online Sports Section
- Second Place in Best Arts and Entertainment Story: Bailey Vandiver
- Honorable Mention in Best Online Ad
- Second Place for Best Ad Supplement/Special Supplement: Inside UK
- Honorable Mention in Four-Year Feature Magazine of the Year: KRNL Spring 2019
Associated Collegiate Press Awards
- Pacemaker Winner 2019
- Third Place in In-Depth News Story: Rick Childress
- Honorable Mention in Feature Story: Jacob Eads
- First Place in Photo Slideshow: Michael Clubb
- Honorable Mention in Interactive Graphic: Arden Barnes
- Honorable Mention in Yearbook Cover: Autumn Hassell, Year in Photos 2018-19
- Honorable Mention in Yearbook Page/Spread: Autumn Hassell, Year in Photos 2018-19
- Fourth Place in Sports Photo: Jordan Prather
- Fifth Place in Sports Photo: Michael Clubb
- Honorable Mention in Advertising Campaign: Rob Fischer
Associated Collegiate Press Best of Show Awards
- Eighth Place in Feature Magazine: KRNL Fall 2019
- Sixth Place in Yearbook (1-299 Pages): Year in Photos 2018-19
- Sixth Place in Newspaper Special Section Advertising: Inside UK
- Ninth Place in Newspaper (Four-year campus, weekly)