The nation has been waiting.
Four days after Election Day, and at the tail end of months and months of campaigning, the Presidential race has been called in favor of Joe Biden, who will become the 46th president of the United States of America.
Biden reached the 270 Electoral College votes required to be called as the winner on Saturday morning as the Associated Press, New York Times and other outlets called Pennsylvania in his favor.
Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, was mandatory for Trump to win if he was going to achieve a second term. The state was trending red earlier in the week, but as absentee ballots from Philadelphia and surrounding counties began to be counted it inched closer to blue before flipping in Biden's favor on Friday, Nov. 6.
Pennsylvania has a state law that ballots cannot be counted before polls close on Election Day, so the state had a backlog of early and mail-in ballots to wade through before the results would be available.
Nevada was also called for Biden; its six electoral votes now bring him to 279. Three states remain to be decided - Biden holds the lead in Arizona and Georgia, though the latter will undergo a recount due to its slim margin between the two candidates (.1 percent).
NPR called Arizona for Biden, though the New York Times and AP had not yet done so.
In a Saturday morning tweet, Biden - now president-elect - said he was "honored" to have been chosen.
"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," Biden said. "I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."
His campaign's victory also bring significant firsts to the White House: Kamala Harris, his vice presidential pick, will be the first female, Black and Asian vice president. Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, will be the first "second husband."
Biden and Harris both changed their Twitter bios to reflect their new "elect" status. According to the New York Times, Biden won the popular vote by over 4 million.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Tweeted his congratulations to the pair.
"Today the people of the United States were heard, and history was made," Beshear said.
Fayette County residents voted for Biden over Trump. According to the Fayette County Clerk's office, Biden received 90,566 votes compared to Trump's 58,845, a percentage margin of 21 points.
Lexington and Fayette County's vote did not correlate to the rest of the state. Kentucky was the first state called in favor of Trump on Tuesday night.
Trump tweeted at 10:51 a.m. that he has "WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" The tweet was flagged by Twitter: "Official sources may not have called this race when this was Tweeted."
Trump spent Saturday morning at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia while the race was being called.
Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday evening for the first time as president-elect.