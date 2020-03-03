Lexington councilman Jake Gibbs, whose district encompassed the University of Kentucky campus, died unexpectedly today. He was 66.
Gibbs represented Council District 3, which encompasses UK, downtown Lexington, and several neighborhoods adjacent to East Main Street, South Broadway and Nicholasville Road. He became District 3’s councilman in 2014 and was reelected twice.
He advocated for the protection of the city’s farms, forests and historic neighborhoods, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said in a statement.
“Jake was a real warrior for his district,” said Gorton in a statement. “We will miss his steady hand and his unshakable community spirit."
“Our prayers are with his family … his wife, Anita, and his daughters,” Gorton said.
Gibbs received master’s degrees in history and library science from UK, his city website stated.
In addition to his duties as councilman, Gibbs taught history and logic at Bluegrass Community and Technical College. He also served as BCTC’s ombudsman. He was known for walking to his various jobs, and he advocated for installing more crosswalks and bike lanes in Lexington.
Gibbs’ cause of death is currently unknown.