DanceBlue 2022 is taking place on March 5 and 6. DanceBlue is a student-run organization that raises money for the Golden Matrix Fund, which supports kids at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.
DanceBlue works year-round to fundraise, although the main event is this Saturday and Sunday. A 24-hour, no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon brings hundreds of participants to Memorial Coliseum, running from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The organization began raising money in 2006. Since then, DanceBlue has raised over $18 million for the Golden Matrix Fund.
DanceBlue was created in support of a boy named Jarrett Mynear. He was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at age 2 and with various other forms of cancer six times by the time he was 14. Despite being sick, Jarrett was smart, personable and positive. Before he passed away in 2002, he created a list of requests. One of those was to raise funds to improve the Pediatric Oncology Outpatient Clinic at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
In its first year, DanceBlue raised $123,323.16, making it one of the fastest- growing dance marathons in the United States.
This year, the dance marathon will be happening in person. Due to COVID-19, DanceBlue was held virtually in 2021. Despite the setback, DanceBlue still raised $1,011,115.49.
Because of the pandemic, spectators will only be allowed from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. All attendees will be required to wear masks.
“The heart of our mission is to establish a community of care for families facing one of the hardest times in their lives,” said Millie Malek, the DanceBlue 2022 Family Relations Chair, in an interview with UKnow. “A critical factor in creating and maintaining this community is doing our best to ensure the safety of the kids, families, and staff that we aim to support.”
In order to participate, students can become a dancer, volunteer or donate to DanceBlue. For more information, visit danceblue.org.