The suspect apprehended by law enforcement in a bomb scare at UK Chandler Hospital on March 25, 2021, has been charged with 14 criminal offenses in Kentucky, according to the Fayette County Detention Center.
Bryan Carroll, 44, entered the hospital Thursday morning to visit a family member and was arrested by police upon his exit.
Police found body armor and firearms on his person and two suspected explosive devices in his vehicle.
UK police were tipped off to Carroll's potential presence by the Versailles police department. Police chief Joe Monroe described his arrest as a "very quick takedown."
Carroll, a Versailles resident, was charged with use of weapon of mass destruction, unlawful possession of weapon on school property, five counts of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and two drug counts.
Of those offenses, use of a weapon of mass destruction is a class C felony. Carroll was charged in the third0degree for that count. State law says a person can be charged with use weapon of mass destruction in the third degree if a person "intentionally, without lawful authority, he or she places a weapon of mass destruction at any location in the Commonwealth."
Carroll was also charged with fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest. The hours-long search of the hospital parking lot to clear the suspected explosive devices rerouted traffic along Lexington's Limestone Avenue and had UK HealthCare redirecting ambulances.
A bomb disposal robot and bomb squad were deployed on scene. Agents from the Louisville FBI and ATF offices were called in as well.
Carroll was booked into Fayette County Detention Center, federal charges pending. He has a history of arrests in Woodford County, including some for kidnapping, assault and drug charges.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials had not released any information on Carroll's motives.
Law enforcement officials, including Lexington police and the FBI, blocked off Carroll's Versailles address by 6 p.m. on Thursday while waiting on a search warrant.
FBI spokesperson Katie Anderson told the Kernel at 8:00 p.m. that the FBI and ATF were drafting a warrant but awaiting a signature from a federal judge for execution. Federal charges may be pending.
Just before 9:00 p.m., law enforcement told anyone inside the house to "come out with their hands up."
One neighbor described the situation as scary but said she was mostly curious about the heavy police presence.