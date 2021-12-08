A man has been charged for the car crash near North Hurstbourne Parkway and LaGrange Road on Nov. 27 that killed a University of Kentucky student and injured two others, according to WAVE 3 News.
Joseph Siami, 27, was charged with driving under the influence after being arrested for testing .137% blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer test, confirmed by Graymoor-Devondale police.
The legal limit in Kentucky is .08% BAC.
Police said Siami had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, as well as saying he had three alcoholic drinks earlier. Siami was sent by police to the University of Louisville’s emergency room for an independent blood draw per request.
Officers responded to the crash around 2:23 a.m. and found a BMW and Honda in a head-on collision.
The three individuals in the Honda were hit by Siami, the driver of the BMW, and were taken to University Hospital.
Chase Lawson, 20, died later at the hospital due to injuries. The other two passengers are expected to survive.
Lawson was a sophomore at UK and graduated from South Oldham High School in 2020.