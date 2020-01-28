Near-campus Winslow Street will be closed to one lane starting Wednesday morning of this week, according to a campus-wide email from Eric Monday, UK's executive vice president.
In the email, Monday said the closure would go into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday and should last for two weeks.
According to the email, which was distributed on Tuesday evening, "commuters should expect some delay in service" and "allow additional travel time."
That warning applies for drivers as well as students taking the bus: Monday said both White and Red routes will be rerouted down High Street over the next two weeks. As such, delays in bus routes are also expected.
A press release from last week also stated that "commuters should... anticipate possible delays and use caution while traveling" near Winslow Street.
The lane closure will facilitate construction for the South Limestone Garage expansion project, which was announced in early 2019. Construction for the project resulted in a similar closure on Winslow just last semester.
The email also referenced major sewage construction slated to begin on Monday, Feb. 17 (a delay from earlier projections). That project is anticipated to have a significant impact on campus traffic for upwards of a year but has been delayed several times since its announcement.
Further details about traffic will be announced next week as "details continue to be finalized," according to the email.