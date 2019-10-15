Winslow Street will be closed until the end of October, a UKPR press release said.
Winslow Street is located between the South Limestone parking garage and Crumzz.
The street will be closed to traffic due to construction associated with expanding the South Limestone parking garage, a project that was announced in early 2019.
The new addition to the garage will replace what was Kennedy's Bookstore.
Demolition of the site began in March and construction will now begin for the expansion.
According to the press release, the closure requires all westbound Winslow traffic to take a detour north along South Limestone.
The on-campus White bus route and part of the Red Mile route will be impacted by the construction and closure.
"Riders should expect a slight delay in service due to the affected routes being detoured around the road closure," the press release said. "Pedestrian sidewalk access on the north side of Winslow will be maintained."
The closure began on Monday, Oct. 14 and will continue until Sunday, Oct. 27. However, poor weather may impact an end date to the closure resulting in a later opening of the street.