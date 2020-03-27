According to an email sent to the campus community, nine members of the UK community have tested positive for coronavirus.
The email, sent by Chief Joe Monroe of the UK Police Department, said two students and seven employees had contracted the virus.
The two students both live off campus. One campus staff member and six healthcare employees had contracted the virus, the email stated.
Monroe said that "those community members are following our established protocols and have been in self-isolation or remain so."
Additionally, three people from outside the UK community have been hospitalized on the campus with the virus, one of whom has already recovered and been released.
"This one-time communication is part of a federally required safety notification related to COVID-19," read the email.
According to Monroe's email, 42 of Kentucky's 248 cases of COVID-19 are in Fayette County.