Hours after Texas medical officials confirmed that a Texas A&M University student was experiencing symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus, UK officials sent a campus-wide email with information on the virus and directed anyone who may be experiencing symptoms to contact campus health services immediately.
"No cases of this novel coronavirus have been identified at the University of Kentucky or in the state at this time," the email stated. "However, the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our most important priority."
The email warned of the novel coronavirus that has been reported in Wuhan, China. The virus has some flu-like symptoms, such as fever and respiratory illness, which includes cough and shortness of breath.
The email directed any UK faculty, staff or student that has recently traveled to Wuhan in the last two weeks and is developing symptoms to contact UK's University Health Services.
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton wrote in an email to the Kernel that "this was an opportune time at the start of the semester, and with the concerns present, to communicate."
"We have a significant number of students, faculty and staff who travel to and from China throughout the year for studies, scholarly work and teaching," Blanton said via email. "Against that backdrop, it was prudent, given the concerns about Novel Coronavirus present nationally and internationally, to communicate with the campus..."
According to the campus-wide email, The Center for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department of Public Health have released health advisories for anyone who may have traveled the area.
China has reported at least 25 deaths from the virus, according to a New York Times article.
Addison Lander contributed reporting.