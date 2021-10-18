An 18-year-old male student is dead after an incident Monday night at FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Although Coroner Gary Ginn would not release the student's name, he said the student died in the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The cause of death is still under investigation, as Ginn said the toxicology report will not be available for several weeks.
UK police were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity house at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Monday in regard to an unresponsive individual, according to a Tweet from UK. The Tweet said attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead Monday evening.
However, the Tweet said no foul play is suspected. University spokesperson Jay Blanton said further investigation is being continued at this time.
"The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student," the Tweet said.
FarmHouse Fraternity members are not commenting at this time. The chapter’s Instagram went private Monday night after the event.
