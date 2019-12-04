Another week on campus brings another hastily closed restaurant on one of the strips nearest UK.
Pazzo's Pizza Pub at 385 South Limestone has closed its doors. A sign proclaiming the change appeared on the restaurant's entrance early this week.
"Pazzos is currently closed until further notice," the sign reads. "We are sorry for any inconvenience."
It is unknown whether the change is temporary or another permanent farewell for a popular off-campus eatery. Although Pazzo's official site remains live, the restaurant's Facebook page has disappeared.
According to the Herald-Leader, Pazzo's does not have an active liquor license listed in the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control database.
Pazzo's has been open for nearly 20 years, though it changed management in 2018. It is currently owned by Seth Bennett. Bennett is also the owner of Stagger Inn and nearby Two Keys Tavern.
Bennett did not immediately respond for comment.