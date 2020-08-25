In an email to residents, the Hub on Campus Lexington, a popular student housing option, announced that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the email, the resident is self-isolating in their apartment.
In terms of information on the resident, the email said: “To comply with federal, state and local privacy laws, we cannot disclose any specific resident's medical history, including any other information to identify any individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or may have been exposed to COVID-19.”
The email also said that the Hub is adopting extra sanitation practices of all public areas and shared spaces.
“We will continue to do our part to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our residents by continuing to deep clean the common areas of the building and updating our building policies as new information is ascertained.,” the email reads.
The Hub is only a few streets away from north campus. It also houses a popular small-format Target in the ground-level that is frequented by students.