University of Kentucky hospitals are currently sending patients elsewhere to seek medical care due to computer issues, WKYT reports.
According to WKYT, the computer problems are affecting all UK Healthcare locations and patients who are arriving by EMS.
Though the computer difficulties are affecting EMS arrivals, the hospitals are still currently accepting patients seeking medical care for trauma, burns and pediatrics.
UK Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children's Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital are currently those being affected by the difficulties.
It is unknown at this time if this is affecting student health services, but all UK outpatient services are still in operation. This is a developing story and more details will be provided.