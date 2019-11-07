A man was shot multiple times near the UK’s campus early Thursday morning, according to multiple media reports.
The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on Rose Street, near East Maxwell Street, according to WKYT. This area is just a few minutes away from the center of campus.
Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital with what they described as life-threatening injuries. Police estimated the victim to be around 40 years old.
Witnesses have been questioned by the police but no arrests have been made at this time.