UKPD reported a sexual assault on campus in a UK Crime Bulletin issued across campus on Thursday.
The crime bulletin stated that the report said a witness observed their roommate having unwanted sexual contact with the survivor in their residence hall room.
The report was received on Feb. 17 and states that the incident happened on Feb. 13.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault, here is a list of resources offered on campus https://www.uky.edu/vipcenter/content/campus-resources, and if you are looking to report an incident, you may report to the Title IX Coordinator at 859-257-8927 or visit http://www.uky.edu/eeo/.