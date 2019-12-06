Another incident of sexual assault has occurred on campus, said a crime bulletin released by UKPD on Friday afternoon.
In an email to students, UKPD said a rape occurred in a residence hall in the early morning of Dec. 3. The suspect was known to the victim.
This is the eighth instance of sexual assault on campus this semester. In an email on Nov. 22, President Capilouto wrote that he hoped the number of reports indicates the stigma around reporting sexual assault is decreasing.
Instances of sexual assault can be reported to the Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.