UK's Student Government Association has announced a tentative plan to further promote consent culture on campus.
A Monday night tweet stated that SGA will grow their "relationship with the VIP Center" and provide "student input on Title IX policies in a standing committee" going forward. (The Violence Intervention and Prevention Center is an on-campus resource for students or faculty who have experienced interpersonal or sexual violence.)
According to the tweet, SGA will also reach out to various student organizations to organize "Consent Culture Trainings," where students will learn how to take action against interpersonal violence.
The announcement was issued in response to the growing number of sexual assaults reported through campus email over the last few months. Nine sexual assaults were reported through UK crime bulletins last semester.
Although UK President Eli Capilouto has hopefully stipulated that increasing reports reflect more willingness to come forward in the wake of sexual violence, many students remain concerned about alternative explanations.
The SGA announcement encouraged students with questions or concerns to reach out to wellness@uksga.org or safety@uksga.org.
Those who have experienced interpersonal or sexual violence can contact UK Police at (859) 257-1616 or the VIP Center at (859) 257-3574.