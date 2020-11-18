According to a spokesperson from the national body of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, the SAE chapter at the University of Kentucky has been placed under a cease-and-desist letter from the national body "to provide time to review alleged university policy violations."
Johnny Sao, director of communications for the national body of SAE, said at the national level they are engaged with members and the university administration to address the violations.
"Since the start of the pandemic, SAE staff and volunteers have worked with all of our groups to reinforce and promote health and safety guidelines as advised by their respective campuses and local communities. Sigma Alpha Epsilon is committed to the health and well-being of our members and those with whom they interact," Sao said in an email to the Kernel.
According to Cornell's Legal Information Institute, a cease-and-desist letter is a warning for the alleged wrongdoer "describing the alleged misconduct and demanding that the alleged misconduct be stopped."
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said SAE is under ongoing review by the university.
"A student conduct process was initiated and a hearing was held with respect to violations of the student code concerning COVID-19 and public health," Blanton said. "Sanctions were administered."
The Kernel has reached out to SAE for comment.
The link from UK's website to SAE's page on BBNvolved does not currently work. The contact information for SAE is no longer listed on the Inter-fraternity Council's website, the governing body for many of UK's fraternities and sororities.
The Kernel will update this story as more information becomes available.