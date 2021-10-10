A trailer located on the University of Kentucky's campus sustained significant structural damage from a fire on Sunday morning.
According to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the fire department responded to the 100 block of Leader Avenue around 4:30 Sunday morning after receiving reports of a structure fire. Responding firefighters found an outdoor trailer ablaze near the UK Chandler Hospital.
"The incident was immediately upgraded to a working structure fire," Saas said. "Significant structural collapse had occurred in the center of the building."
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the trailer is owned by a construction contractor doing work on the nearby Healthy Kentucky Research Building. Blanton said UK does not have any classrooms in the trailer; there are just meeting spaces, offices and break rooms for the contractor in the structure.
Saas said the fire is now out, and no injuries have been reported.
A fire investigator reported to the scene, and the cause of the incident is now under investigation.