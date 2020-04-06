The coronavirus pandemic and UK’s shift to online classes has led to less ridership on campus buses, forcing the university to temporarily suspend service on some of its bus routes.
Beginning Tuesday, service for the campus Blue, White and Green routes will be suspended. The Yellow Route, which has been suspended since March 27, will remain closed, a UK Transportation Services release stated.
The routes will remain suspended for the rest of the spring semester and for the summer semester. These services will be gradually reinstated as the campus returns to normal operations.
The Orange Route, which serves UK HealthCare, will remain open, as will the Red Mile Route, which has operated on a reduced schedule since March 19.
Passengers are asked to maintain at least one empty seat between individuals in keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.