Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the nation, many people are stuck wondering what to do. With the weather getting nicer and the lack of companionship getting increasingly burdensome, many UK students are looking for places to go with friends while staying safe and healthy. Although there is no spring break this year, there are plenty of ways to make this semester a memorable one. Lexington is full of places to visit for a spring trip you won’t regret. Here are five attractions that will make for a fun day out:
1.The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of KY
Located conveniently on campus, the Arboretum is a great place to take a walk, study or meet friends to hang out. There are 100 acres of space for visitors to immerse themselves in nature. The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Masks are recommended, especially in cases where social distancing is not possible, but they are not required. There is WiFi available in certain areas, so this is a place that students could go to work on assignments.
2.Raven Run Nature Sanctuary
Raven Run is one of the most notable hiking locations in Lexington. Spring is great time to visit because the wildflowers will be blooming around the trails. Raven Run asks that everyone attempt to maintain proper distancing guidelines and wear masks whenever going inside their facilities or speaking with staff members. Make sure to bring plenty of water because fountains are closed. This is a wonderful place to meet friends and take a hike on well-marked trails. The sanctuary does not allow pets, though, so be sure to leave your furry friend at home.
3.Jacobson Park
Open from dusk to dawn, Jacobson Park is a good place to gather a group, no matter what their interests may be. The park has basketball courts, a dog park, shelters, volleyball courts, fishing docks and more. Enjoy a walk in the park or a meal under one of the numerous shelters. This park does not have reliable public WiFi, so it would not be as accommodating for doing school work.
4. Countdown Games
Countdown Games in the Hamburg area offers group experiences where you can spend an hour attempting to escape various situations. Prices vary based on the room you choose. The offered rooms include “Murder Mansion,” “Time Bomb,” “Abduction” and “Pharaoh’s Curse,” among others. This is an activity that you will need to book in advance, so those interested should go to their website to book online or call the number provided.