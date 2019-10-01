A student was found dead in a University of Kentucky residence hall on north campus this evening.
UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton has confirmed that the UK Police Department responded to a report that a student was found unresponsive in a residence hall. The cause of death is currently unknown.
"We are investigating at this time. There is no evidence at this time of any foul play. As we have more information, we will follow up," Blanton said. "In addition, a cause of death has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing."
This is an ongoing story and more details will be provided as we are aware of them.