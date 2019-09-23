DanceBlue's Fall Blitz Week is in action on UK's campus.
Blitz Week is the final week for team registration for DanceBlue, the 24-hour dance marathon that UK puts on every spring in order to fundraise money for The Kentucky Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.
During Blitz Week, students can expect to find events around campus that are meant to begin to build the excitement for the marathon. Each day has its own theme and is accompanied by activities either online or throughout the campus for students to participate in, and it concludes on Friday, Sept. 27 with the team registration deadline.
Monday's theme was “Why do you DanceBlue?” Students could stop at Elena’s Lemonade Stand in front of the Mining & Minerals Building or the DanceBlue chalkboard at the Gatton Student Center between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to share why they are participating in the marathon this year.
Tuesday’s and Thursday’s themes are “Teammate Tuesday” and “Throwback Thursday,” and both will be organized through social media.
Wednesday’s theme is “Wear it Wednesday." Students can thrown on their DanceBlue gear and check out the "DanceBluetique" in the Gatton Student Center for more merchandise.
Friday is “FTK Finale Friday,” DanceBlue's final push for team registration which ends at 5 p.m. There will be also be a performance of the DanceBlue line dance outside of the Gatton Student Center at Blazer Plaza at 1:30 p.m.
For further information on Blitz Week, check DanceBlue’s social media pages on Instagram and Twitter. To register a team for DanceBlue, visit danceblue.org.