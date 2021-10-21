A student found unresponsive at FarmHouse Fraternity and pronounced dead Monday night has been identified as 18-year-old Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.
Fayette County Coroner Garry Ginn said Hazelwood died from “presumed alcohol toxicity,” pending investigation by the UK Police Department. Hazelwood was found unresponsive at the FarmHouse Fraternity house Monday night and pronounced dead at UK’s Chandler Hospital after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, UKPD responded at 6:22 p.m. Hazelwood died at 7:06 p.m. according to the coroner’s report, which listed the manner of death as an “accident.”
UK president Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday that activities from FarmHouse Fraternity are suspended as investigations continue.
In an emailed statement, Capilouto said he was a "new member" of the fraternity.
The UK president said the university is committed to "finding out what happened, how it happened and why," calling Hazelwood's death a "tragic loss." Capilouto also said that two investigations have been opened — one by UKPD and one by the UK Office of Student Conduct — and both investigations will be made public when completed.
Hazelwood was a first-year agricultural economics major from Henderson County, Kentucky, Blanton said.
Foul play is not suspected, the university said in an official statement Tuesday morning. FarmHouse CEO Christian Wiggins told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the fraternity has “encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation.”
UK’s statement also said university officials are offering support services to members of the fraternity, family and classmates. There will be a memorial service at the UK Catholic Newman Center Thursday at 7:30 p.m.