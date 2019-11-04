trump2.jpeg

President Donald Trump speaks from the podium at his Rupp Arena rally on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Photo by Ryan C. Hermens | Provided by the Lexington Herald-Leader

Editor's note: The following story is being re-published after running in the College Heights Herald, Western Kentucky University's independent student newspaper, and the photos are courtesy of the Lexington Herald-Leader. After the Kernel was denied media access to President Donald Trump's rally, the Herald and the Herald-Leader offered their content to the Kernel for re-publication.   

The home of Big Blue Nation saw red on Monday as President Donald Trump held a “Keep America Great” rally in Rupp Arena.

Chants of "U-S-A" and "four more years" rained down from supporters as Trump endorsed incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin for re-election the day before the polls open. Trump emphasized the need for his supporters in Kentucky to get out and vote.

"If you lose it sends a bad message," Trump said. "You can't let that happen to me, you can't let that happen to your great state."

EIki74CXYAIq0cV.jpeg

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin greets attendees of the President Donald Trump rally at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 4, 2019. Photo by Ryan C. Hermens | Provided by the Lexington Herald-Leader

Bevin has previously pleaded with Kentucky citizens to go vote, but offered a different tone, asking that they go to the polls regardless of who they vote for. 

Trump said that with Bevin's leadership, Kentucky is set up to be a "rocket ship," as he claimed that Kentucky's numbers have never been better.

He also took aim at Bevin's opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear. 

"Beshear doesn't represent you, he represents the Washington swamp," Trump said. "...He wants sanctuary cities. Beshear is too liberal, too extreme and too dangerous for the state of Kentucky. Tomorrow everyone needs to vote Republican."

Trump said that Bevin will protect Kentucky values, and that the governor has invested in Kentucky education.

The state's education system has been a hot topic during the campaign season, as teachers have clashed with Bevin over pension concerns and the governor has told universities that they need to prioritize their programs and only offer students what provides the most value.

Trump Rally Rebekah.jpg

Donald Trump held a "Keep America Great" rally in Rupp Arena on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, to voice his support for incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin the day before the general election. Photo by Rebakah Alvey | Provided by the College Heights Herald

Bevin returned the support with compliments to Trump once he took the stage. 

"Kentucky is leading the way," Bevin said. "... And we support the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump."

Kentucky senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul also attended the rally and voiced their support. 

"Matt Bevin is making Kentucky great again thanks to your help tonight," McConnell said. 

Bevin's endorsement was not the only topic Trump covered during the rally. He also touched on impeachment and Kentucky's access to internet, among other things. 

College Heights Herald Digital Managing Editor Rebekah Alvey can be reached at rebekah.alvey660@topper.wku.

College Heights Herald Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Chisenhall also contributed to this report. He can be reached at 270-745-5044 and herald.editor@wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter at @JSChisenhall.

LEX_DanielCameronArrives00_01_44_04Still005.JPG

Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin took to the podium at Rupp Arena prior to the arrival of United States President Donald Trump, who planned to stump for Bevin's reelection, on Nov. 4, 2019. Photo by Marcus Dorsey | Provided by the Lexington Herald-Leader

Tags