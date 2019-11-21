Two more instances of sexual assault have occurred on UK's campus during the month of November, according to a Thursday UK Crime Bulletin.
The first incident occurred on Nov. 2. A female was assaulted inside of a residence hall, and police reports say she knew the suspect. The second incident occurred on Nov. 15. Again, the female victim knew the suspect.
"Both reports are currently being investigated by UK's Title IX Office," the email said.
This is the seventh reported case of sexual assault of the semester. Each of the report incidents has occurred inside of a residence hall.
The Kernel has sent a request for further comment to the UKPD.