Kentucky baseball and basketball player Ben Jordan has passed away. He was 22 years old.
Zack Klemme of The Daily Independent was first to report the news.
Our hearts are broken today. Rest easy, @ben3jordan. You will forever be part of us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/n94brIHb1B— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) January 12, 2021
Jordan was born in Ashland, Kentucky. He was a son to parents Kevin and Stephanie, and older brother to sisters Abby, Kara and Jenna.
The No. 3 baseball prospect in Kentucky in the class of 2017, Jordan ranked No. 97 overall in the country and was the No. 33 right-handed pitcher. He plied his trade at West Carter High School, where he also starred on the hardwood. He was All-Area in basketball and baseball as a sophomore, junior and senior with the Comets, and was the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocks while ranking eighth in points.
Jordan redshirt his first year in Lexington due to injury, but returned to the diamond in 2019. He appeared in ten games for the Cats, allowing only one extra-base hit. He ended the year with a scoreless frame against Vanderbilt, who was No. 2 in the country at the time and eventually won the 2019 College World Series.
His play really took off in the summer of 2019, where he suited up for the Gaithersburg Giants, a team in the Cal Ripken College Baseball League. In seven games, he allowed just 27 baserunners (14 hits, 13 walks) while punching out 36 across 26.2 innings. His strikeout total ranked fourth in the league, and his 2.70 ERA was second-best. Opponents hit just .159 when facing him.
Jordan’s performance in the league garnered him a First-Team All-Cal Ripken Collegiate League Selection and an All-Star nomination. He was so sharp that Perfect Game ranked him the top prospect in the league, and the No. 99 prospect for the MLB Draft.
Before he had the opportunity to build off his spectacular summer, Jordan was called into action by Coach Cal and the basketball squad. He made two appearances at Rupp Arena for Kentucky, attempting one shot against Eastern Kentucky. He matched up against Nick Richards in practice, who developed into one of the SEC’s top big men over the course of the season.
West Carter’s statement on Jordan’s passing is below.
Statement from West Carter High School pic.twitter.com/epZElHfFR9— Zack Klemme (@zklemmeADI) January 12, 2021