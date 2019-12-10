On Tuesday, The UK Board of Trustees approved an increase in student housing and dining rates for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to a press release given at the meeting's conclusion, the dining rates will increase by 3.08 percent from this current school year, an increase the press release stated was based on inflation.
In addition to this, the undergraduate housing rates will follow a similar increase at 3 percent for the same reason. Students living in undergraduate housing are also required to buy a meal plan.
Graduate housing in University Flats and certain units in Roselle Hall will also be increasing at 3 percent, while the Max Kade German House and Lexington Theological Seminary two-bedroom and townhome units will not increase at all.
Other graduate housing apartments, including the Greg Page Stadium View family apartments, Shawneetown, efficiency and one-bedroom apartments at the Lexington Theological Seminary, and specialty apartments in Patterson, Roselle and Ingels Halls will see an increase in price by 2 percent.