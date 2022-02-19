The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees met on Feb. 18 to approve budgetary changes to campus, ranging from athletics to UK Healthcare.
A $30 million budget was granted towards three UK Athletics projects within the Nutter Field House and Kroger Field, as well as the implementation of a new indoor track-and-field facility.
The Nutter Field House will be receiving $5 million of the budget to undergo upgrades to the facility. Kroger Field is also expected to receive $5 million to replace the video boards that were installed in 2011.
The remaining $20 million will be allocated to building a new indoor track-and-field facility. New features include a hydraulic track and a 2,500 square feet, air-conditioned storage space for the University of Kentucky Band.
In addition to athletics, university president Eli Capilouto announced that UK Healthcare will be accepting a $10 million donation to the Markey Cancer Center from Central Bank. It will be the largest donation in UK Healthcare history.
As far as gifts for academics go, Bill Gatton donated $5 million for scholarships for first- generation medical students. Jacqueline Cain also gave over $1 million for scholarships to the College of Medicine.
A donation of $11 million from Karen and Stanley Pigman’s Lighthouse Beacon Foundation is going towards renovations in Funkhouser, as well as College of Engineering scholarships. Michael Marberry also gave $5 million to support the renovation and expansion of Funkhouser.
In an email to the campus community, Capilouto listed these donations and discussed the Kentucky Can philanthropy effort, a plan focused on leveraging money to better the university.
“In the remaining $400 million to be raised as part of Kentucky Can, we will continue to focus on student scholarships as well as faculty, infrastructure and program needs that support our priorities of advancing Kentucky,” Capilouto said.