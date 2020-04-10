An email sent from President Capilouto to the campus community announced that UK will change enrollment requirements for prospective students as a response to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The email, sent on Friday, April 10, listed three main initiatives to give students and their families extra time and support.
UK will move the enrollment confirmation date from May 1 to June 1 and accept self-reported GPAs from students who cannot access their school's documents.
Additionally, standardized test scores will be an optional part of the application process for fall 2020. This step was a response to the cancellation of spring ACT and SAT testing days.
"We will instead use all other aspects of the application, high school course performance, essays, leadership and involvement in our review process," wrote Capilouto.
A video explaining these initiatives was sent to prospective students and their families.
Capilouto said that Associate Provost Christine Harper and the Enrollment Management team will announce additional steps in the coming weeks.