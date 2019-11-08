The UK College of Law announced Friday a substantial $20 million donation has been made to strengthen the college's academic performance.
The donation, the third largest in university history, comes from College of Law alum J. David Rosenberg and his wife Dianne.
"We invest in education - to honor those upon whose shoulders we stand who made our success possible, but also as an investment of faith in the future, the idea that what these students will compose and create as lawyers and leaders - ideas, laws and public policy - will deepen not only our understanding of the law, but how our society can be more just," Rosenberg said Friday.
As a token of appreciation of Rosenberg's gift, UK President Eli Capilouto will recommend to the UK Board of Trustees that the College of Law be named the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
If the board approves, the College of Law will be just the third college at UK to be named after a donor - following the Gatton College of Business and Economics and the Lewis Honors College.
This semester is the College of Law's first in its new $53 million facility. The new building will be formally dedicated later this month, according to a release from UK.
"Success has many mothers and fathers. Today's historic gift and event remind us of that truth once again," said Capilouto. David's gratitude for the education he received - and his deep commitment to the idea that those who follow him should receive the same potential for transformative education - is why we are here today.
Rosenberg's gift is expected to fund merit scholarships for College of Law students, support additional faculty members in the college and support miscellaneous college program needs.