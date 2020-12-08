According to an email sent to fraternity and sorority members, the UK chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been found responsible for violating university policies.
Effective immediately, the chapter's status as a student organization has been revoked for the next two years.
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the two-year suspension was warranted because of prior violations.
"The violations included Misuse of Alcohol, Failure to Follow Covid-19 Guidelines, and Failure to Comply – all charges from the Code of Student Conduct," Blanton said. SAE was previously on probation for alcohol misuse.
The email sent to fraternity and sorority leadership said the chapter was found to violate policy by the university community hearing board. SAE's hearing occurred on Nov. 9 and they had an appeal hearing on Dec. 4, Blanton said.
According to the email, the Office of Student Conduct was tipped to possible violations of UK's alcohol and COVID-19 policies, and "failure to comply with prior restorative action plans."
According to UK's student conduct page, there are 18 restorative actions that may be used for student conduct code violations and more than one can apply to a single violation. A revocation of student organization status means that the chapter does not receive any designated privileges from UK.
SAE members will not be able to use the fraternity house during the suspension.
"They cannot function as an organization during the suspension period, so that means things like meetings and events," Blanton said. "University officials are working with these students to move out of the house."
According to an email sent to SAE brothers living in the chapter house, they must be moved out by January 24, 2021, the day prior to the first day of classes in the spring semester.
Move-out shifts will begin on Dec. 14 and follow the same guidelines as campus housing for COVID-19.
"The University will work with the alumni and House Corporation officers of the chapter to remove organizational property," read the email to SAE members. "All chapter property will be stored and managed by the alumni of the chapter. Individual residents are not allowed to take chapter property."
SAE members have the option to transfer their housing contract to campus dorms.
The Kernel first reported in November that SAE was under investigation by UK and a cease-and-desist order from its national chapter.
The Kernel has reached out to the university for comment.