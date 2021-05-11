UK has halted its search for a new dean of the Graduate School after concerns about the search process were raised to administration, according to an email sent Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The selection process began in November, and Dr. Ann Vail, the interim dean of the College of Social Work and director of the school of human environmental sciences, was selected as the only finalist. UK President Eli Capilouto and Provost David Blakwell are responsible for conducting this search.
“She was an exemplary candidate and would have been an outstanding dean and academic leader for this campus,” said President Capilouto in the email.
However, individuals on campus, who were not named in the email, raised concerns to administration about the selection process that “would significantly hinder any dean’s ability to move forward,” according to Capilouto. These concerns were not about Vail herself.
The Lexington Herald-Leader named Aaron Cramer, the chair of the university’s Senate Council as one of the individuals who came out with issues about the search and how it has diverged from previous norms.
With provost and dean selection, it is typical for the UK community to have access to candidates in open forum, so that they can ask questions and provide feedback for the finalists. It is also typical for there to be two or more finalists.
The search will continue this fall, after UK selects an acting provost. The new provost’s priorities will include forming a selection committee of faculty, staff and students and beginning a new selection process.
“Not surprisingly, Dr. Vail was gracious, kind and steadfastly supportive of UK,” Capilouto said. “I want to thank her for her leadership, her giving spirit and her commitment to this place.”
Dr. Brian Jackson, a professor in the Department of Physiology, is currently serving as the interim dean. He has held this position since the previous interim dean, Dr. Susan Carvalho, left UK in 2016. For more information about the Graduate School, visit gradschool.uky.edu.