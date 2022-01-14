With omicron cases on the rise, the University of Kentucky is offering two free KN95 masks to members of the campus community.
As the spring semester begins, UK continues to require masking in all indoor spaces across the campus, regardless of vaccination status. In a campus-wide email on Jan. 3, university president Eli Capilouto announced that UK had purchased two KN95 masks "for everyone who comes to campus," following the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information about masking protocols.
Although the CDC's webpage outlining mask options has not been altered since September 2021, the government is considering changing recommendations to suggest people wear respirators, such as N95s or KN95s, instead of single-layer cloth masks. According to the CDC, respirators like these undergo testing to meet international standards, making them a higher quality mask.
For UK students who live on campus, KN95 masks were distributed during dorm move-in after winter break. Non-residential students are able to pick theirs up at several on-campus locations using their linkblue ID.
Here's where off-campus students can get their two free KN95 masks during the second week of classes:
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Johnson Center lobby, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Gatton Student Center second floor east wing kitchenette table, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- White Hall Classroom Building first floor, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
- William T. Young Library, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
- Gatton Student Center second floor east wing kitchenette table, 10 a.m.-noon
Friday, Jan. 21
- Gatton Student Center social staircase, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- William T. Young Library, 2-4 p.m.
More information is available at UK's student COVID-19 information website.