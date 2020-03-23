UK HealthCare announced Monday it will implement a no visitation policy as of midnight in its hospitals and clinics until risk of COVID-19 transmission decreases “significantly.”
The announcement follows a prior visitor restriction implemented last week. This week, Kentucky eclipsed 100 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Exceptions to UK HealthCare’s no visitation policy include:
* Obstetric patients may have one partner or birth support person age 16 or older.
* Pediatric patients may have up to two parents or guardians for the time approved by the attending physician.
* Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care patients may have a birth parent and one significant-other as approved by the attending physician.
* Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors for the time approved by the attending physician.
* Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
* Patients who need trained home caregivers may have one visitor.
* Patients undergoing procedures may have one visitor. This visitor must leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the procedure.
* Emergency Department patients may be accompanied by one person.
* Patients with appointments who need assistance may be accompanied by one person.
The following restrictions apply to visitors:
* Any person who appears ill or fails screening will be denied access.
* No person will be allowed in rooms of COVID-19 positive patients or persons under investigation.
* All visitors must stay in the room during their visit.
Other exceptions will be considered on an individual basis, according to a release from UK HealthCare.