UK HealthCare announced Monday it will implement a no visitation policy as of midnight in its hospitals and clinics until risk of COVID-19 transmission decreases “significantly.”

The announcement follows a prior visitor restriction implemented last week. This week, Kentucky eclipsed 100 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Exceptions to UK HealthCare’s no visitation policy include:

  *   Obstetric patients may have one partner or birth support person age 16 or older.

  *   Pediatric patients may have up to two parents or guardians for the time approved by the attending physician.

  *   Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care patients may have a birth parent and one significant-other as approved by the attending physician.

  *   Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors for the time approved by the attending physician.

  *   Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

  *   Patients who need trained home caregivers may have one visitor.

  *   Patients undergoing procedures may have one visitor. This visitor must leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the procedure.

  *   Emergency Department patients may be accompanied by one person.

  *   Patients with appointments who need assistance may be accompanied by one person.

The following restrictions apply to visitors:

  *   Any person who appears ill or fails screening will be denied access.

  *   No person will be allowed in rooms of COVID-19 positive patients or persons under investigation.

  *   All visitors must stay in the room during their visit.

Other exceptions will be considered on an individual basis, according to a release from UK HealthCare.

