The second gubernatorial debate for the 2019 election race will be held at the Singletary Center for the Arts on the University of Kentucky’s campus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Incumbent Republican candidate Matt Bevin and his opponent, the state’s attorney general, Democrat Andy Beshear will be featured in this televised debate which is free for the public to attend. The debate is co-sponsored by the UK Student Government Association, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky and WKYT and partner networks under Gray Television.
Facilitating questions will be taken from both the sponsors of the event and college students from across the state. The specific questions that will be asked to Bevin and Beshear will ultimately be chosen by the sponsors to ensure that debate topics will cover a wide range of concerns for the state of Kentucky as a whole.
The debate will be moderated by news anchors Bill Bryant of WKYT and Shannon Cogan of WAVE in Louisville. The debate will be aired live on WKYT in Lexington and partner networks across Kentucky and across the borders into neighboring states as well.
Nonpartisan policies will be followed throughout the debate, and the policies are especially defined by the League of Women Voters of Kentucky.
Katherine Speece, Vice President of UK SGA has been spearheading the event from the SGA’s sponsorship.
“It is such an honor to be able to host Kentucky’s gubernatorial candidates here on campus,” Speece said in a UKPR press release. “I hope that this debate offers clarity to voters and progresses us to a better Kentucky.”
In the first gubernatorial debate, Bevin and Beshear debated over several issues including the legality of gambling, education reform and big pharma companies. In the upcoming debate, attendees and television viewers can expect those topics to be expanded on, and they can also look forward to hearing more about issues that are specific to what college kids care about.
Fran Wagner of the president of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky emphasized the importance of the public attending or watching the debates.
“The League of Women Voters of Kentucky invites everyone to join us for this debate between candidates for governor,” Wagner said in the press release. “Democracy only works when we all become active and informed, casting votes for the candidates of our choice.”
Kentucky general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polling locations can be found online at elect.ky.gov.