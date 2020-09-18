The University of Kentucky will begin required and random student testing starting today, university officials announced.
This new regimen has been put into place as an effort to use science and data for deciding how to keep the community safe.
UK's Health Corps will notify students that they have been selected for COVD-19 testing.
The testing regimen will occur only among the student population that is physically coming to campus," said the email sent to students on Friday afternoon.
The email did not specify how students would be randomly selected or how many students would be required to test in what timeframe.
The tests will be no cost to students and testing will continue throughout the semester.
Students can be tested at the testing location by the 90 and William T. Young Library or the designated student lane at the community testing site on College Way.
"Officials said they believe this initiative will continue to make the campus a safer place to fulfill UK’s missions of education, research, service and care. Data gathered through this process will further inform decisions.” said the email sent to students.
This next step in testing follows a visit from Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.
Students can still sign up for optional testing at this link: https://wildhealthcovid19testing.as.me/UniversityofKentucky
Employees can sign up for testing at this link: https://wildhealthcovid19testing.as.me/schedule.php