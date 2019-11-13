University of Kentucky leaders and members of the Lexington community outlined further plans for the university's plans for its development at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street.
Now dubbed “the Winslow Project,” the property is projected to have over 23,000 square feet of space for the ground floor and over 900 new parking spaces on the site where Kennedy's Bookstore used to stand.
The building plan features spaces for students, faculty and members from the Lexington community at large, including a hub for esports, a “UK innovation space,” retail space for businesses and a food hall that will seek to bring in local eateries and craft beer, according to a press release from the university.
At a press conference Wednesday in Holmes Hall overlooking the construction site, UK President Eli Capilouto emphasized this idea of students, faculty and community coming together and “collaborating."
He went on to discuss the prospect of using the Winslow Project space as a catalyst for such purposes.
“The Winslow property is another way we have furthered our commitment not only to our campus but to the city of Lexington,” Capilouto said.
Amanda Bledsoe, a member of the Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Council said the “fates and futures (of UK and Lexington) are inextricably tied…” and how “both grow and prosper when each is strong.”
The building will serve as a home for the UK esports teams, featuring both an esports theater and gamers’ lounge.
Brianna Ritchison, a senior and member of the UK esports club, spoke of the new opportunities to be had with the new building.
“As a student, I’m excited about the promises this development holds as a place where students can work and play and imagine, together with the community, what is possible,” she said.
In addition to this description of the building’s purpose and uses, a naming contest was announced. The contest is open to the public and will close after Friday, December 6.
There are six proposed names: The Cornerstone, The Wheelhouse, UK Idea Market, The Upper Level, The Gateway and The Converge.
The project was first approved by UK’s Board of Trustees back in February and is expected to be fully open by Fall of 2020 through the university’s partnership with Signet Real Estate.
The contest, along with more information about the project, can be found at https://www.uky.edu/winslow/.