The University of Kentucky will temporarily halt administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 following a call from U.S. health agencies.
The CDC and FDA called for the pause out of an "abundance of caution" after six cases of a rare blood clot were reported nationwide. Nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
"This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required for this type of blood clot," said the joint statement from the CDC and FDA.
The six cases were reported among women between the ages of 18 and 48. According to the CDC, the symptoms emerged between six and 13 days after vaccination of the single dose shot.
One woman died and a second is in critical condition.
UK has administered more than 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after opening walk-up clinics at two COVID-19 testing sites on campus for two days last week.
The university planned to operate a more regular Johnson & Johnson vaccine site in the Gatton Student Center beginning the same day the CDC called for providers to stop use of Johnson & Johnson.
The CDC will meet on Wednesday, April 13 to evaluate the cases and their significance. The federal government has ceased the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot at its federal vaccine sites and called on states to do the same.
According to the CDC, the states have roughly nine million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in addition to the millions administered.
UK will continue vaccinations at their Kroger Field and other sites, which use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky halt its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, noting that the clots were very rare.
"Understand that these are six people who have serious side effects out of 6.8 million," Beshear said.
He called on Kentuckians to go through with their vaccine appointments for the other vaccines so Kentucky can meet the goal of 2.5 million residents vaccinated.
"We have very little J&J vaccine in Kentucky compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," said Beshear, and Pfizer and Moderna are "entirely safe."
Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack will host an update at 11:45 a.m. following a CDC briefing at 10:00 a.m.