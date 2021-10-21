UK Police recorded 20 counts of liquor law violations at Farmhouse Fraternity Monday night while responding to an unresponsive student, now identified as Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.
At approximately 6:22 p.m., officers arrived and began their investigation. While there, they noticed alcohol in a room that they estimated could have been accessible to about 20 people at the event. Under the Federal Clergy Act, the police are required to report observations of violations in association with ongoing investigations, said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.
Blanton said the Office of Student Conduct will conduct a full review of the alcohol possession incident, since underage drinking is prohibited under its rules and regulations.
The public crime log records both the death investigation and the 20 counts of persons aged 18-20 in possession of alcohol at 5 p.m.
“The 5 p.m. is simply a reference to them looking back and estimating maybe what time people had been there at a certain point, that is not what time police were there,” Blanton said.
UKPD turned the liquor law violation investigation over to UK’s Office of Student Conduct for further investigation, while the police will focus on the death investigation.