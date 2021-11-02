On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the UK police department issued two crime bulletins. One described an incident of sexual abuse, and the other was an incident of strangulation and fondling. Both incidents happened on UK’s campus.
According to the bulletins, on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 31, a student reported sexual abuse in a residence hall by a suspect known to the victim. Later that morning, another student reported fondling and strangulation by a known suspect, also in a residence hall.
Both investigations are ongoing. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault and would like to report it, visit https://www.uky.edu/eeo/ or call Title IX at 859-257-3574.