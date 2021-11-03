On Wednesday, Nov. 3, UK police issued a crime bulletin reporting an act of strangulation.
The reported attack occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. A student told UK police they were strangled in one of the residence halls. According to the report, the student knows the suspect, who is also a UK student. Officials are currently investigating the situation, the bulletin said.
The report said Tuesday’s events are unrelated to the two sexual abuse reports issued Monday.
Sexual assault affects many college students. If you or someone you know has been attacked, you are not alone. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the Title IX Coordinator by calling 859-257-8927 or visiting their website.