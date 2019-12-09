A student was allegedly sexually assaulted on Dec. 7, according to a crime bulletin sent out Monday afternoon by UK police.
The email said that the assault occurred in a residence hall in the early in the morning Saturday. The suspect was known to the victim, stated the bulletin.
This is the ninth reported sexual assault on campus this semester. The eighth report was announced by UKPD on Friday, Dec. 6, the day before the ninth assault occurred.
Sexual assault can be reported to the Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.