A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted in a residence hall early Sunday morning, according to a crime bulletin released by UK police.
The alleged assault occurred between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to the bulletin, which was emailed to UK students Monday afternoon.
The bulletin stated that the victim knew the alleged assailant. A further investigation is ongoing.
In light of the report, UK police have advised students to practice caution on campus, suggesting they carry a phone in case of emergencies, walk with friends when possible and use campus safety services like SAFECATS, which provides free safety escorts, if they feel unsafe.
The bulletin advised that UK students and faculty members can report sexual assault or harassment to the Title IX Office at (859) 257-8927.