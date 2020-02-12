Kernel Breaking News Sig 1

A robbery occurred on the corner of Conn Terrace and South Limestone, the University of Kentucky Police Department reports.

The robbery happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a campus-wide email sent out by UK Police, a female was approached by a male, who demanded she drop her backpack.

During the robbery, the man said he had a knife and gun, but neither weapon was shown, the report said. 

The alleged robber was described as a Latino male in his mid-20s, standing at about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170-180 pounds. According to the report, he was last seen in white tennis shoes, dark colored pants and a two-toned colored hooded sweatshirt. 

UK Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the police.

The alleged robber was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, dark colored pants and a two-toned colored hooded sweatshirt, and driving an early 2000s gold Toyota Camry. 

