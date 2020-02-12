A robbery occurred on the corner of Conn Terrace and South Limestone, the University of Kentucky Police Department reports.
The robbery happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a campus-wide email sent out by UK Police, a female was approached by a male, who demanded she drop her backpack.
During the robbery, the man said he had a knife and gun, but neither weapon was shown, the report said.
The alleged robber was described as a Latino male in his mid-20s, standing at about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170-180 pounds. According to the report, he was last seen in white tennis shoes, dark colored pants and a two-toned colored hooded sweatshirt.
UK Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the police.