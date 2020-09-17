UK president Eli Capilouto said in an email on Thursday that the finalized academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester would include a later start to classes and no spring break.
Capilouto said classes will begin on Monday, Jan.25, creating a nearly seven-week winter break. Capilouto said this longer break will allow the university to “offer a more robust intercession of classes than at any time in our history.”
Capilouto also said the university has decided to remove spring break from the calendar.
“Additionally, the university will remove Spring Break from the calendar, creating a safer, more condensed experience for our campus community, during which travel is less likely,” Capilouto said.
March 22 is the midterm for the semester, with the midterm grading window running from March 15-29.
Students will be given a one-day holiday on Friday, March 26, creating a three-day weekend for students near the midterm, Capilouto said.
May 5 will be the final day of classes for students, with final exams being held May 10-13, Capilouto said.
“This is not how we envisioned this year, but together, we can — and we will — get through this together,” Capilouto said.
The complete academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester can be found at https://www.uky.edu/registrar/spring-2021-semester.